Xiaomi 13 to Look More Bizarre Than Ever [Images]

A few days ago, we saw early renders for the upcoming Xiaomi 13 Pro. The phone is expected to look similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro, but without its main camera fusing into the phone’s side.

The base Xiaomi 13 is expected to look different from the Pro model, and different might just be the perfect word for it. Once again, the renders were shared by none other than OnLeaks and these show that the phone will have a flat-screen as well as flat sides, similar to recent iPhones. It will also have a peculiar-looking camera setup on the back.

The display has symmetrical bezels just like the Galaxy S22 series and Nothing Phone 1, exactly as tipster Ice Universe reported. There is a tiny punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera, metallic sides, and a glossy rear panel just like its Pro sibling. The back glass has subtle curves around the edges to make the phone easier to hold.

The camera setup is somewhat similar to the Xiaomi 13 Pro, but there is a smaller sensor at the top. All lenses are split from one another through a line cutting between the module.

The phone’s dimensions are going to be almost the same as last year at 152.8 x 71.5 x 8.3 mm. The camera bump will be 10.3mm thick, which is a lot thinner than other recent flagships. Reports have said that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which will be announced later this month.

Xiaomi 13 series is rumored to launch earlier than usual this time. Leaks have said that the flagship phones will debut later this month, meaning we can expect them to break cover soon after the new Snapdragon chip. As always, the global launch will take place a few months after the Chinese announcement.