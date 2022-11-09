Highly-Anticipated Realme 10 Unveiled With Helio G99 Processor for as Low as $230

Realme has announced the first of its 10-series phone, the Realme 10, which puts greater attention on performance and efficiency by replacing the Snapdragon 680 with a MediaTek Helio G99 processor.

The company promises a 400K AnTuTu rating, which is 40 percent better than the Realme 9. Its new chipset provides 25 percent speedier CPU performance while consuming 20 percent less power.

Furthermore, it comes in 4 GB, 6 GB, and 8 GB RAM variants. Realme utilizes UFS 2.2 for storage (64-256 GB) and claims to be 50 percent quicker on a cold start, and 40 percent on hot launches when compared to the Realme 9.

The Realme 10 has a 6.4 inches Super AMOLED display (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch-sampling rate of 360Hz.

Camera configurations, however, have taken a backseat. It includes a simple 50MP primary camera as well as a 2MP depth sensor but not ultra-wide. It comes with a 16MP front-facing camera. In comparison, the Realme 9 had a 108MP main camera plus an 8MP ultra-wide sensor.

It comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and 33W fast charging capabilities. Realme has managed to save a few minutes off the charging time as Realme 10 requires 28 minutes to reach 50 percent and 70 minutes to reach 100 percent.

