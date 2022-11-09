SBP Decreases Limit of Foreign Currency in Hand for Travelers

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has reduced the limit foreign currency cash-carrying limits for travel purposes on every visit and on an annual basis.

According to the circular, the revised limits individuals with age 18 years and above (adults) can now take out of Pakistan foreign currency (FCY) equivalent to $5,000 per visit, while those below the age of 18 years (minors) can carry out FCY equivalent to $2,500 per visit.

Further, the annual ceiling to take out FCY for adults and minors shall be $30,000 and $15,000, respectively.

The maximum limit per person per visit is applicable with immediate effect. The annual limits will be for a calendar year starting from the year 2023. However, for the calendar year 2022, the existing annual limits will continue to be effective till December 31, 2022.

Any person taking foreign currency out of Pakistan shall make a declaration to the Customs Authorities at the time of leaving the country.

Previous Limits

Earlier, the SBP granted general permission to any person to take out of Pakistan US Dollars or the equivalent thereof in other foreign currencies as per the following limit:

A minor – age up to five years – was allowed a maximum limit of $1,000 per visit or an annual ceiling of $6,000.

A child – from 5-18 years – was allowed a maximum amount of $5,000 per visit or an annual ceiling of $30,000

An adult – above 18 years – was allowed a maximum amount of $10,000 per visit or an annual ceiling of $60,000

As an exception, the SBP said, NGOs, UN/Other Donor Agencies would be able to draw foreign currency from their accounts without any limit for taking it to Afghanistan to the extent of such remittances.

Authorized Dealers would issue Certificates to these entities in duplicate, one copy of which would be submitted to Customs Authorities and the second would be kept by the concerned NGO/agency which would, however, be stamped by Customs Authorities as ‘Amount allowed to be taken out’.

The record of all such transactions would be kept by Authorized Dealers for SBP inspection.

Further, a person carrying foreign currency above this limit without explaining the source may be dealt with under prevailing laws including anti-money laundering.

A person carrying such amount of foreign currency within Pakistan shall be responsible to ensure that the foreign currency notes have been acquired through authorized sources and that the funds used for the acquisition of such foreign currency are legitimate.