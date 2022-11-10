Abu Dhabi Companies Keen to Invest in Pakistan’s Energy Sector

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ and International Holding Company (IHC) have expressed interest in investing in the energy, agriculture, and healthcare sectors of Pakistan.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar held a meeting with Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, CEO and Managing Director of ADQ, and Syed Basar Shueb, CEO and Managing Director of International Holding Company in Abu Dhabi today.

(1/2)..Federal Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar held meeting with Mr. Mohammed Al-Suwaidi, CEO and Managing Director of Abudhabi Holding Company and Mr. Syed Basar, CEO and Managing Director of International Holding Company today in Abu Dhabi@Fntirmizi pic.twitter.com/nVrCpEWFeq — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) November 10, 2022

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance, both sides discussed investment opportunities available in Pakistan. During the meeting, ADQ and IHC expressed specific interest in investing in energy, agriculture, healthcare, and other sectors of Pakistan.

Established in 2018, ADQ is an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company with a broad portfolio of major enterprises.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, IHC is one of the largest corporate investment holding firms in the Middle East and Africa.