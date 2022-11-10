Changan Announces Free Service for Certain Oshan X7 Owners

Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) has announced free service for Oshan X7 owners. The offer is for owners who have driven their Oshan X7 over 5,000 kilometers.

According to market reports, Oshan X7 is witnessing significant growth in its market share. MCML has also exported a few units to foreign countries and seeks to expand its exports in the coming years.

Details

Changan Oshan X7 made its official debut in Pakistan on March 7, 2022, in Karachi as a competitor to Toyota Fortuner, DFSK Glory 580, Haval H6, Kia Sorento, and Chery Tiggo 8. MCML has launched Oshan X7 in two variants — Comfort and FutureSense.

Both variants have a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine that is tuned to make 185 horsepower (hp) and 300 Newton-meter (Nm) of torque. The power goes to the front wheels only, with a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission. Oshan X7 boasts several modern features which its competitors lack.

Oshan X7’s best attribute is its price, as it starts from Rs. 7.05 million and goes up to Rs. 7.55 million, making it cheaper than several lesser-equipped compact SUVs in Pakistan. Being among the ‘best value for money’ vehicles in Pakistan, Oshan X7 is currently witnessing a steady rise in popularity.