VW is Making a Car That Can Go 2000 KM on a Single Tank

Volkswagen (VW) is developing a new hydrogen fuel cell vehicle (HFCV) that will be able to travel 2000 kilometers on a single fuel tank. The company also claims that it will be much cheaper than current HFCVs in the market.

VW has recently applied to patent a new hydrogen fuel cell design that, in addition to being cheaper than current ones, will be able to provide cars with a significantly extended range.

This news represents a departure from VW’s usual stance on HFCVs. In a tweet published in May 2022, the German manufacturer’s CEO Herbert Diess denied the potential of hydrogen as a power source for electric cars, as Elon Musk does every time he has the opportunity. Diess stated:

It has been shown that the Hydrogen car is not the solution to climate problem. In transport, electrification has taken over. Fake debates are a waste of time. Please listen to the science.

The patent application for this new fuel cell, which was developed in collaboration with the German company Kraftwerk Tubes, shows that VW does not want to lose the hydrogen train and is working quietly to develop this technology.

With its development, VW will enter a feud against the pre-existing HFCV advocates such as Toyota, Hyundai Motor Group, Honda, and others.