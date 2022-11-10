Finance Ministry Conducts Interviews for Selection of NBP President

The finance ministry on Wednesday under the supervision of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar conducted interviews for the selection of the President National Bank of Pakistan (NBP).

Source Said that a panel under the chair of Ishaq Dar conducted interviews for the appointment of President National Bank of Pakistan.

The Ministry of Finance has shortlisted 14 candidates for the President NBP position.

The candidates included Abdul Ghani, Abdul Razaq, Naheed Sultana, Syed Ghazanfar, Mustafa Hamdani, Tariq Javed, Muhammad Abdullah, Imran Sarwar, Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti, Farrukh Iqbal, Khurshid Zafar, Hassan Raza, Tahir Hassan Qureshi, and Javed Kureshi.

The Ministry of Finance on August 13, postponed interviews without citing any reason.

Presently, Rehmat Ali Hasnie, as acting President of NBP is disposing of day to day affairs of the bank. Meanwhile, the Chief Organizer NBP staff union and shareholder also wrote a letter to the Finance minister with regard to illegal interviews conducted by MoF without following the provisions of the NBP ordinance.

“I draw your immediate attention towards my Letter No.1(I)/2022-CB Dated 15th February 2022 regarding tailor-made and illegal advertisement regarding the appointment of President, NBP in which I had already pointed out a lot of legal flaws and violations of the judgments of SC of Pakistan”, Chief Organizer stated.

“This letter will help you to understand the HAVOC being played with a National Institution i.e. NBP since the tenure of Ex-President Arif Usmani to-date, by appointment of its President without following the set procedure as contained in NBP Ordinance 1949 & Bank’s Nationalization Act, 1974,” he said.

He further said that presently no rule of law is being prevailed in NBP due to which a National Institution is being ruined/deteriorated in each sector. NBP is the backbone of Pakistan so the appointment of the President of the Bank is “very sensitive” and transparency must be followed in the appointment of the President of NBP.

In view of the above, it was requested in the best interest of a National Institution i.e. NBP to cancel today’s interviews being conducted illegally without publication of advertisement for interviews by the Ministry of Finance without following the provisions of NBP Ordinance 1949, the Bank’s Nationalization Act 1974 & judgments of Supreme Court of Pakistan in this respect. Therefore, a new advertisement should be published for interviews in light of the provisions of the NBP Ordinance 1949 and the Bank’s Nationalization Act, 1974, and follow the SBP Fit and Proper Test (FPT) for the appointment of President, NBP.