Ishaq Dar Chairs Follow-Up Meeting on PM’s Relief Package Through USC

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a follow-up meeting on PM’s relief package through Utility Stores Corporation (USC) at the Finance Division.

The chair was updated on the Prime Minister’s relief package and subsidy being provided on five essential items ( Pulses, flour, sugar, rice, and ghee) through Utility Stores Corporation (USC) to facilitate the masses of the country.

The meeting discussed a comprehensive hybrid model consisting of targeted and un-targeted elements to provide maximum relief to the lower strata of society. The financial implications of the subsidy were also discussed in the meeting.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar expressed the resolve of the present government to provide maximum relief to the poor and support them. He further emphasized that the present government is aware of the issues of the masses and that providing maximum support is the top priority of the present government.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mehmood, SAPM on Finance Mr. Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Mr. Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Secretary Finance, Secretary Industries & Production, MD USC and senior officers attended the meeting.