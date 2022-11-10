Islamabad’s Kashmir Avenue Apartments Project Faces More Delays

Kashmir Avenue apartments in sector G-13 of Islamabad are set to experience further delay after the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) decided to re-tender the project.

According to the details, the move is expected to raise the prices of the 1,450-unit project by a whopping 100 percent. The project’s foundation stone was laid by the former Prime Minister (PM), Imran Khan, in April 2019.

Its contract was issued during the previous government’s tenure, but construction was stalled due to rising construction material costs, such as cement and iron.

Furthermore, the contractors argued that the contract was not awarded at the market’s rate. Therefore, the matter was also taken to court, which prompted the FGEHA to revoke the contract.

ALSO READ Inflation to Trigger Steep Rise in Inequalities in Pakistan

Also, Ministry of Housing and Works (MoHW) officials claimed that the Kashmir Avenue apartment project would be re-tendered, which will double its cost and allottees will have to pay more money.

According to reports, barely 20 percent of the project has been completed, despite the fact that it was planned to be completed by 2023. In addition, the FGEHA stated that the project would feature three towers, each having a basement, a ground floor, and 21 stories.

Note: The feature image is for illustration purposes only.

Via Express Tribune