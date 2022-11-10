Rizwan Inches Closer to Sharma on List of Most T20I Man of the Match Awards

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, has joined the list of batting greats after winning another man of the match award in the first semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

The right-handed opener was awarded player of the match after registering his first half-century of the marquee event against the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The 30-year-old cricketer scored a fantastic innings of 57 runs off 43 balls, including seven boundaries to help his side chase down 153 runs against the Black Caps. He also stitched a 105-run partnership with Babar Azam.

The Peshawar-born batter has now been named player of the match 11 times, propelling him to the fourth spot on the list of most such awards.

Indian batting great, Virat Kohli, leads the list with 15 man of the match awards, while Afghanistan’s former captain, Mohammad Nabi, has won 13, and Indian captain, Rohit Sharma has done it 12 times.

Here’s the list: