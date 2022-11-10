Who Will Win T20 World Cup if No Play is Possible Due to Rain?

Pakistan became the first team to qualify for the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup final after their sensational win over New Zealand in the first semi-final of the mega-event.

The Men in Green will face the winner of the second semi-final between England and India, in the final of the tournament. Both England and India will be eager to book their place in the final as they go head-to-head at Adelaide Oval today.

The final of the 2022 T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played on Sunday, 13 November at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

However, there are some concerns about the weather conditions in Melbourne on the day of the final with heavy rainfall predicted across the city. International Cricket Council (ICC) has also allocated Monday, 14 November, as a reserve day for the final to take place but rain is likely to continue for the next few days.

The weather conditions have put the final of the mega-event in serious jeopardy which does not bode well for the cricket fans who are looking forward to the blockbuster clash.

According to the rules and regulations of the ICC, if the final at MCG is unable to take place over the two days then the trophy will be shared by the two finalists. In this case, Pakistan and the winner of the second semi-final will be declared as joint winners of the 2022 T20 World Cup.