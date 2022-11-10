Zameen.com Signs on as Official Marketing & Sales Partner for ‘Boulevard Heights’ in DHA Multan

Zameen.com — Pakistan’s largest real estate enterprise — recently signed on as the official marketing and sales partner for Boulevard Heights in DHA Multan.

The announcement in this regard was made during a signing ceremony that was held between DHA Multan and the construction partners for Boulevard Heights.

Boulevard Heights is a joint venture between Zameen Developments, SS Group, and Valencia Real Estate & Builders.

It is an “All in One Place” project with modern facilities including commercial and residential units with an affordable price tag. Zameen Developments also holds the design rights for the venture.

The signing ceremony featured CEO SS Group Real Estate & Builders Farhan Ali Bukhari, Managing Director Valencia Real Estate & Builders PVT. Ltd. Muhammad Khawaja Abu Bakar Qadri, and Chief Financial Officer Valencia Real Estate & Builders PVT. Ltd. Mehr Ali Mughal.

In addition, Zameen.com’s senior leadership, including Country Head Sales Ahmad Bhatti and Senior Director Sales (Central) Shuja Ullah Khan, were also present on the occasion.

During the ceremony, CEO SS Group Real Estate & Builders Farhan Ali Bukhari, stated that the development of high-rise buildings and projects was becoming a necessity in order to fulfil the needs of Multan.

He further stressed the fact that the Boulevard Heights project would be a huge step towards fulfilling the real estate aspirations of the city’s residents.

Speaking on the occasion, Zameen.com’s Country Head Sales Ahmad Bhatti said that Boulevard Heights was one of the most upscale developments in Multan, and presented an excellent opportunity for the residents of the city of saints to make a profit.

He added that the strategic alliance between DHA Multan, SS Group, Valencia Real Estate & Builders Pvt Ltd, and Zameen.com exhibited each enterprise’s commitment to facilitating the people of Multan in acquiring their dream homes and developing businesses at affordable rates.

Zameen.com’s Senior Director Sales (Central) Shuja Ullah Khan also addressed the ceremony and took the opportunity to reiterate Zameen.com’s commitment to bringing development to Pakistan’s real estate sector.

He stated that millions of customers used Zameen.com to fulfil their real estate needs.

Khan added that the addition of SS Group and Valencia Real Estate & Builders to Zameen’s list of partners would prove to be quite beneficial for the company’s customers.

This collaboration will offer Zameen.com’s clients a chance to fulfil their dream of owning a home, flourishing their business, or making lucrative profits as investors.