‘Dystopia at Doorstep’: Pakistan’s Climate Change Minister Declares at COP27

Pakistan’s Climate Change Minister, Sherry Rehman, declared on Thursday, that the country will not be satisfied unless the negotiators of the United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference (COP27) release emergency funds to help the country reconstruct infrastructure following this year’s disastrous floods.

Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the conference being held in Egypt, the minister stated that the ‘Dystopia’ has already reached the developing countries.

She stressed that climate change diplomacy cannot assist the country, which is struggling with the climate-caused natural disaster, at its current pace, asserting that the political discourse is meaningless if it doesn’t bring a transfer of resources.

Pakistan is a high-profile participant in this year’s climate change conference in Egypt, acting as one of two co-chairs appointed by the host Egypt, the other being Norway.

Pakistan also leads the Group of 77 (G77) umbrella group of developing nations, which is advocating for a two-fold increase in funding to assist poor nations in adapting to climate change.

Only approximately one-third of climate funding released so far has gone into adaptation projects, and the full amount pledged — $100 billion per year — has yet to be paid in full. Only over $80 billion was transferred last year.

Pakistan played a significant role in putting the controversial subject of “loss and damage” on the official UN summit agenda, a diplomatic success that came after decades of pushback from wealthier nations. The move paved the way for negotiations to address vulnerable nations’ demand for compensation after disasters caused by climate change.

Minister Rehman further expressed that this minimal amount of progress is not enough for Pakistan to consider these talks a win, as those who lose family members in forest fires or floods can not benefit from the political discourse which may continue for years.

The Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, urged affluent nations to provide compensation and debt relief to assist Pakistan in restoring and strengthening the country in the face of more adverse climate disasters.

According to Rehman, any fresh money committed for loss and damage or adaptation must be followed up ‘with speed and agility,’ since nations like Pakistan do not have time to lose.

She expressed her support for the request by the United States, the United Kingdom, and other countries to reform international financial institutions in order to be more responsive to the disasters that are predicted as the global temperature continues to rise.

She concluded that the conference attendees acknowledge that the world is confronted with a new climatic normal, but there is still no awareness that the financial system that has been running the globe will not be able to rescue the millions who are suffering and require assistance.