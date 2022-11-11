Finance Division Asks AGP to Share Audit Reports of Provident Funds

The Finance Division has asked the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) to share the special audit of provident funds maintained by the offices of the Chief Accounts Officer (CAO) Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Public Works Department (PWD), Pakistan Post Office Department (PPOD), Military Accountant General (MAG), Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP), Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS), Pakistan Mint, and Pakistan Railways.

According to details, the Finance Division vide letter dated September 8th, 2020 had requested to conduct a special audit of provident funds maintained by officers of Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR), CAO (MoFA), Pak PWD, PPOD, MAG, GSP, CDNS, Pak Mint and Pakistan Railway.

The letter stated, “This office has received special audit reports on the general provident fund of the central directorate of national savings and draft audit report on general provident fund of Pakistan Mint.”

The reports of other accounting offices have not yet been received by the Finance Division.

It is requested that concerned field audit offices may kindly be directed to share the special audit reports on the general provident fund of offices of AGPR, CAO (MoFA), Pak PWD, PPOD, MAG, GSP, CDNS, Pak. Mint and Pakistan Railway for further policy consideration on the general provident fund, read the letter.