Pakistan Likely to Get $152 Million Loan for Naulong Dam from ADB

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is likely to provide a loan of $152 million for the construction of the Naulong Multipurpose Dam Balochistan, it is learned reliably here.

The total approved cost of the Naulong Multipurpose Dam project is Rs. 43.797 billion, which will be jointly shared by ADB, the Government of Pakistan, and the provincial government of Balochistan, an official source told ProPakistani.

A major portion of funding, approximately 62 percent, will come from ADB, the federal government will provide a 25 percent share from the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), while the remaining portion will be funded by the government of Balochistan from the provincial Annual Development Plan(ADP), said the source.

The government has asked the Economic Affairs Division to expedite negotiations with the Asian Development Bank for timely allocation and provision of funds for the project, the source said. The project will be completed in five years.

Naulong Dam Project consisting of a 186 feet high and 2,996 feet long zoned earth-filled dam is proposed on Mula River with a total catchment area of 7,485 sq. km. The project will provide water storage of 242,163 AF with 199,956 AF live storage for irrigated agriculture of 47,000 acres in addition to a drinking water facility and power generation of 4.4 MW. The project will result in flood mitigation, socio-economic uplift, and poverty reduction in the area.