Iran’s New Hypersonic Ballistic Missile Can Target World’s Best Anti-Missile Systems

Iran has developed a hypersonic ballistic missile, Tasnim News Agency, the country’s semi-official news agency while quoting Revolutionary Guards’ Aerospace Commander, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, has claimed.

A hypersonic ballistic missile travels five times faster than the speed of sound. Coupled with its highly complex trajectory, it is extremely difficult to intercept.

According to Ali Hajizadeh, Iran has taken a giant leap in defense manufacturing, showcasing to the world its missile capabilities despite crippling sanctions.

The new missile travels at a very high speed and can maneuver in and out of the atmosphere. It is capable of targeting highly advanced anti-missile systems of all of its geopolitical rivals.

Although the development has raised alarm bells among Iran’s adversaries, the Iranian commander did not confirm whether or not the new hypersonic ballistic missile has been tested.

A week ago, Iran claimed to have tested a satellite-carrying rocket named Qaem 100. It is the country’s first three-stage launch vehicle. Qaem 100 is capable of putting satellites weighing up to 80 kg in an orbit 500 km from the earth’s surface.

Qaem 100 has also been developed by the aerospace wing of the Revolutionary Guards. Ali Hajizadeh claimed that Qaem 100 will be used to launch Telecommunications Ministry’s satellite known as Nahid.