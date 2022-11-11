Dozens of Cattle Die After Consuming Poisonous Fodder in Karachi

At least 60 cattle reportedly died after consuming contaminated fodder in Bhens Colony, Karachi.

Dairy farmers revealed that more than 300 cattle fell sick after eating fodder in the colony in Landhi. Meanwhile, the deaths have resulted in damages of Rs. 15 million for them, as stated by the President of the Dairy Farmers and Cattle Association, Shakir Gujjar.

He said that the government has banned bhoosi (chaff) for cattle in Sindh, and demanded that the same ban be enforced in the other provinces.

Gujjar also stressed that the dairy farmers who had lost their livestock to the poisonous fodder should be compensated.

Sindh’s Livestock Woes

Prior to this, Sindh’s farmers had struggled to keep their livestock alive after the severe fodder shortage that had hit the province in September after the cataclysmic monsoon floods. They had found it extremely difficult to feed their cattle as airdropping supplies remained majorly inconvenient.

A total of 158,946 livestock perished during the monsoon rains and floods in Sindh between early July and 10 September this year, as per a report by Sindh’s Directorate General of Livestock.

It estimated that the loss of livestock had caused their owners a cumulative financial loss of Rs. 11 billion.

Faced with a shortage of fodder due to the floods, cattle farmers in Sindh’s villages province had a hard time trying to keep their remaining livestock alive.