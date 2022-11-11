Pakistan and China Sign Agreement for Lithium Mining for EV Batteries

China-Pakistan Joint Research Centre on Earth Sciences (CPJRC) has signed a strategic agreement with Tianqi Lithium, a Chinese mining and manufacturing company, at a global event on the lithium battery industry held in Sichuan, China.

The move was taken to further research and explore Pakistan’s Lithium reserves, as per a statement from the CPJRC.

According to the strategic agreement, both firms will work together on lithium resource research and application in Pakistan.

Additionally, professional training and intellectual exchanges will also be prioritized in order to establish a cooperative study on the country’s lithium resources.

Lithium reserves have become a major factor in the electronic vehicle (EV) sector across the globe, including Pakistan, because they constitute the key raw material of EV batteries, which account for a significant amount of EV production costs.

As per Volza’s lithium import statistics in Pakistan, the majority of Pakistan’s lithium goods, including lithium core batteries and cells are imported from China, Germany, and the US.

Pakistan developed the Automotive Industry Development and Export Plan (AIDEP 2021-26) last year with the goal of boosting the local EV industry, bringing associated manufacturing locally, and reducing the consumption of fossil fuels.

Tianqi Lithium, headquartered in China’s southwestern region of Sichuan, is an international leader in the production of lithium goods, particularly lithium-ion battery technology for EVs.