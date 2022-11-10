World Bank Satisfied with FBR’s Performance Under Pakistan Raises Revenue Program

The World Bank has expressed overall satisfaction with the progress of the Pakistan Raises Revenue Program.

A meeting was held between Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmad and World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine to review the progress of the program.

FBR is implementing the Pakistan Raises Revenue Program (PRRP) with financial assistance from the World Bank. The program is expected to contribute to a sustainable increase in domestic revenue by broadening the tax base and facilitating compliance.

The World Bank has recently concluded the mid-term review of the program from October to November. Based on initial findings the World Bank has expressed satisfaction with the progress of the project due to major reforms in simplifying the tax regime, automating tax administration, expanding the tax net, and harmonizing GST.

FBR chairman praised the efforts of the teams on both sides and added that the program is going to further strengthen Information Communication Technology (ICT) based tax administration through upgrading and enhancing IT-based capacities of FBR.

The FBR and WB agreed to keep pursuing the reforms agenda under the project with renewed vigor and focus to ensure that all the desired results are achieved.