VEON Recognizes its Pakistan-Based Operating Companies as D&I Champions

Jazz, its digital financial services JazzCash, and sister concern Mobilink Microfinance Bank (MMBL) have been recognized as diversity and inclusion (D&I) champions across 7 markets globally by VEON during the Ignite Top 200 event held in Dubai.

“We are committed to improving the lives and livelihoods of women through our products, services, sustainability initiatives, and workplace policies. This recognition further validates our approach towards empowering women in our society and renews our vigor as we move forward in our journey of creating a digitally and financially inclusive ecosystem,” said Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, and Chairman of MMBL.

Jazz is dedicated to enhancing diversity and women’s empowerment within its business model and focuses on uplifting women in society through the power of the internet. It is playing a critical role in addressing many of the wider gender inequalities by digitally enabling women to access health, financial, and other life-enhancing services.

As part of the GSMA’s Connected Women Commitment Initiative, Jazz has committed to increasing the proportion of women by 8 percent in its mobile internet customer base by 2023. Its digital financial service, JazzCash has already met its GSMA Connected Women target two years ahead of time and now aims to increase its female customer base to 50% in the next few years.

MMBL’s Women Inspirational Network (WIN) Program is a flagship initiative focusing on Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI), capacity upskilling, and leveraging digital tech for female economic empowerment. WIN forges strategic partnerships to support women entrepreneurs and enables the development of women-centric financial services like digital lending, deposits, and insurance.

Also recognized by the State Bank of Pakistan, MMBL’s WIN program is a leading project for the promotion of financial inclusion in the country. Similarly, its Humqadam program is another endeavor toward the promotion of DEI. It has been uplifting Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) through employment opportunities and on-the-job skill development.

Earlier this year, Jazz was also awarded the ‘Driving Change Beyond Workplace’ award at the Women Empowerment Awards 2021 by the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI).

Moreover, Aamir Ibrahim is also a member of the Champions of Change Coalition, a globally recognized, high-profile coalition working to accelerate progress in creating more inclusive and progressive organizations in Pakistan.