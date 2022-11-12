Messi and Ronaldo Qatar Bound as Argentina and Portugal Announce FIFA World Cup Squads

Arguably two of the greatest footballers in the history of the game, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, will take part in possibly their last World Cup as Argentina and Portugal have announced their squads for the mega-event in Qatar.

Argentina has announced a star-studded 26-man squad consisting of the likes of Angel Di Maria, Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martinez, and Leandro Paredes.

The likes of Lisandro Martinez, Cristian Romero, Juan Foyth, and Nicolas Otamendi will form a solid defense with Emiliano Martinez in between the goal.

Portugal, on the other hand, has also announced a formidable squad that includes players such as Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Rafael Leao, Bruno Fernandes, and Joao Cancelo.

Former Real Madrid defender, Pepe, is the surprise inclusion in the side while midfielder, Renato Sanches, has missed out on the plane to Qatar.

Here are the squads:

Argentina

Emiliano Martinez (GK) Franco Armani (GK) Geronimo Rulli (GK) Gonzalo Montiel (Def) Nahuel Molina (Def) German Pezzella (Def) Cristian Romero (Def) Nicolas Otamendi (Def) Lisandro Martinez (Def) Juan Foyth (Def) Nicolas Tagliafico (Def) Marcos Acuna (Def) Leandro Paredes (MF) Guido Rodriguez (MF) Enzo Fernandez (MF) Rodrigo de Paul (MF) Exequiel Palacios (MF) Alejandro Gomez (MF) Alexis Mac Allister (MF) Lionel Messi (Fwd) Paulo Dybala (Fwd) Angel Di Maria (Fwd) Nicolas Gonzalez (Fwd) Joaquin Correa (Fwd) Lautaro Martinez (Fwd) Julian Alvarez (Fwd)

Portugal