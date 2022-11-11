Germany Announces 2022 FIFA World Cup Squad

Four-time World Cup champions, Germany, have announced their 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as they look to win the title for the second time in three tournaments.

ALSO READ England’s Squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup Unveiled

Die Mannschaft possesses a number of talented players in the squad including the likes of Manuel Neuer, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Kai Havertz, and Leroy Sane.

The 26-man squad is particularly loaded with explosive forwards such as Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, and Karim Adeyemi. They do have a strong midfield as well which will be marshaled by experienced Manchester City midfielder, Ilkay Gundogan.

Borussia Dortmund duo, Mats Hummels and Marco Reus, have missed out as they are currently suffering from long-term injuries.

Germany’s manager, Hansi Flick has also called up Dortmund’s exciting 17-year-old forward, Youssoufa Moukoko, rewarding him for his sensational form this season.

ALSO READ Defending Champions Announce Squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Here is the full squad: