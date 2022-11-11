England’s Squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup Unveiled

England has announced a strong 26-man squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup as the Three Lions look to win their first World Title since 1966.

England’s football team has a host of talented players in the squad including the likes of Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Marcus Rashford, and Raheem Sterling.

England manager, Gareth Southgate, revealed that the players who have performed exceptionally in the ongoing season have been rewarded for their form and have been included in the FIFA World Cup squad. Players such as Leicester City’s James Maddison and Arsenal’s Ben White, have been star performers this season.

There have been debates among English fans on the exclusion of star performers outside the English Premier League (EPL). The likes of Fikayo Tomori, who plays in AC Milan, and Tammy Abraham, who represents AS Roma, have been left out of the squad while players mostly plying their trade in the EPL have been picked.

England’s exciting young talent, Jadon Sancho, has not found a place in the squad due to a terrible run of form since joining Manchester United while Brentford’s striker, Ivan Toney, is unlucky to miss out as well.

Here is the 26-man squad: