Shadab Breaks Shahid Afridi’s Record of Most T20I Wickets for Pakistan

Shadab Khan has gone past Shahid Afridi as the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan in T20 Internationals.

The all-rounder achieved the milestone during the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup against England.

Shadab removed Harry Brook in his final over to take his T20I dismissals tally to 98, one more than Shahid Afridi’s tally of 97.

Afridi took 99 matches to take 97 wickets while Shadab has reached the feat in 84 matches. Shadab is now sixth on the list of highest wicket-takers in T20Is. Tim Southee leads the list with 129 wickets, the New Zealand pacer is followed by Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan (128 wickets) and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan (122 wickets).

Among the active Pakistan players, Shadab is followed by Haris Rauf who has 72 wickets to his name in 57 matches.