Shadab Khan is Now the 2nd Highest Wicket Taker in T20 World Cup Super 12s

Pakistan’s vice-captain, Shadab Khan, has become the second-highest wicket-taker of the Super 12s phase of the T20 World Cup 2022.

With Pakistan qualifying for the semi-final after winning their last match of the Super 12s phase, all-rounder Shadab Khan, became the second-leading wicket-taker of the T20 World Cup 2022.

While the spinners have struggled in Australian conditions, Shadab Khan has proved to be instrumental for Pakistan, containing runs in the middle overs and providing crucial wickets.

As the star leg-spinner shifted the momentum towards Pakistan’s favor yet again with two consecutive wickets against Bangladesh, Shadab Khan became the second-highest wicket-taker of the T20 World Cup 2022, following South Africa’s Anrich Nortje.

The 24-year-old is the only spinner among the top five leading wicket-takers in the Super 12s stage of the tournament. Overall in the 2022 T20 World Cup, Shadab is the eighth-highest wicket-taker, as he has only played 5 matches in the tournament so far.

Shadab Khan is also the highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in this World Cup so far with 10 wickets to his name.