6 Dead After Horrific Collision of World War II Planes During Airshow [Video]

Two World War II (WWII) era planes collided while performing aerial maneuvers at the ‘Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow’ held at the Dallas Executive Airport, Texas, US, this Veterans Day weekend.

According to a statement by the Commemorative Air Force (CAF), a major collector, restorer, and operator, of vintage planes, six individuals who were on board the two planes at the time of the collision died.

During the parade of bombers and escorting fighters, the pilot of a single-engine P-63 Kingcobra fighter misjudged its trajectory and hit the fuselage of a four-engine B-17G Flying Fortress bomber.

As a result, the P-63 disintegrated completely while the B-17G’s fuselage detached from its wings. The debris of the two aircraft fell to the ground in front of thousands of spectators.

Both aircraft were flying at a low altitude which is why the crew failed to eject in time. Social media platforms are full of videos of the horrible incident. Here is one of them.

Terrible situation. Two planes collide during an Air Show at Dallas Executive Airport 😳😔👀 pic.twitter.com/thokohgJzw — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 12, 2022

CAF has been organizing the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow for the last seven years, showcasing its fleet of WWII aircraft on Veterans Day weekend.