Fauji Fertilizer Closes Goth Machhi Plant Due to Technical Fault

Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) has shut down one of its Goth Machhi plants with normal operations expected to resume within the week.

According to the company’s stock exchange filing on Monday, the company’s Plant-I Goth Machhi will be temporarily shut down due to a technical fault on November 12, 2022.

The troubleshooting/maintenance of Plant-I is currently underway, and production is expected to resume in five to six days.

At the time of filing this report, the company’s scrip at the bourse was trading at Rs. 102, down Rs. 0.04 or 0.04 percent with a turnover of 19,916 shares on Monday.