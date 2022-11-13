SSGC Halts Gas Supply to Industries in Karachi

Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) has halted the supply of gas to industries across Karachi till February 28, 2023.

“In adherence to the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) gas load management plan, that places domestic and commercial customers on top of the priority list, it has been decided to suspend gas supply to all general industries from November 15 to February 28, 2023,” a statement issued by the company said.

In response to the decision, a joint statement issued by the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and seven other industrial town associations said that industries are in a state of shock at SSGC’s notices of gas closure.

KCCI said it had made a committee on the issue and it was expecting necessary measures from the government to ensure the supply of gas to industries in the city.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Petroleum Division Secretary recently told a National Assembly Standing Committee that the country may face up to sixteen hours of gas loadshedding in the winter season.

SSGC Managing Director told the committee that the gas load management plan for winter had been submitted to the Petroleum Division. He added that priority would be given to domestic consumers for gas supply.