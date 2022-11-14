ICC Includes 2 Pakistanis in 2022 T20 World Cup Team of the Tournament

The month-long eighth edition of T20 World Cup 2022 concluded with England defeating Pakistan by five wickets on Sunday, November 13, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the Team of the Tournament, as two Pakistani Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah made the cut after outstanding performances in the tournament.

Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah, who were instrumental in getting the team to the final, have been honored for their brilliant performances throughout the event.

Shadab Khan took 11 wickets in seven innings, fifth on the list of highest wicket-takers. He was also fantastic with the bat, scoring 98 runs at a strike rate of 168, including a match-winning fifty against South Africa.

On the other hand, Shaheen appeared out of touch at the start but was very impressive later in the tournament, taking 11 wickets, four against Bangladesh and two each against South Africa and New Zealand.

The team includes four players from England, two each from Pakistan and India, and one each from South Africa, Zimbabwe, and New Zealand. Indian all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, is the 12th man on the team.