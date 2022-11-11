Naseem Shah Leaves Quetta Gladiators Ahead of PSL 8 Draft

Star pacer, Naseem Shah, has been released by Quetta Gladiators ahead of the draft for PSL 8.

With the draft of PSL 8 on the horizon, the teams are announcing their retentions as well as waving goodbye to the players who will not feature for their franchises in the next season of PSL.

In this regard, the Quetta Gladiators’ owner, Nadeem Omer, has made a big announcement as he confirmed that Naseem Shah will no longer be a part of the franchise. The star player will not be among the retained players for Quetta Gladiators and he will be available in the draft for any team to sign him up.

ALSO READ Babar and Rizwan Remind Matthew Hayden of Legendary Batting Pairs

Naseem Shah was a part of Quetta Gladiators for two years before he made his T20I debut for Pakistan. After a sublime start to his international career, Naseem Shah has decided to part ways with his PSL franchise and the star player will now appear in new colors in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League.