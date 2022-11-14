Online Housing and Auto Finance Scams Loot Billions of Rupees From Citizens

Two suspected online scammers launched shadow companies of housing and auto finance on renowned e-commerce websites and swindled citizens out of billions of rupees, as reported by Geo news.

According to the victims, over 200 FIRS have been filed against unnamed individuals so far, but no action has been taken by law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

ALSO READ Pakistan Among The First Countries to Get Climate Change Funding

Reportedly, the suspects draw customers by offering them inexpensive housing and automobile options via shadow firms on the country’s online shopping websites.

Subsequently, they use delaying tactics through complex clauses of the contract after getting a down payment from the citizens. Also, the suspects repeatedly change the fraudulent companies’ names if the victims register a complaint or an FIR with the Police.

In addition, a case against such kind of companies was moved from the high court to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in 2021 but authorities have made no progress in this regard.

ALSO READ Sindh Govt Warned of Higher Mortality Risk as Healthcare Providers Protest

One of the victims, Azhar Abbas Naqvi, said that around 716 people have fallen prey to such organizations, while no arrests have been made to recover the stolen amount.

The news outlet attempted to contact the suspects via phone, but was unsuccessful each time.