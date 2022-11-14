Pakistan Among The First Countries to Get Climate Change Funding

Pakistan is among the first few countries tipped to receive G7 ‘Global Shield’ funding to tackle climate change, the program announced on Monday at the COP27 summit in Egypt.

Reuters reported that Pakistan, Ghana, and Bangladesh will be among the first beneficiaries to get funding from the initiative which aims to help countries affected by climate change.

ALSO READ Govt Constitutes Committee for Climate Financing and Investment in SDGs

The Global Shield initiative, coordinated by G7 President Germany, aims to provide climate-vulnerable countries with quick access to insurance and disaster relief funding in the aftermath of floods or droughts. It is being designed in partnership with the ‘V20’ group of 58 climate-vulnerable economies.

According to a statement issued by Germany, Bangladesh, Costa Rica, Fiji, Ghana, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Senegal were among the first recipients of Global Shield packages. These packages would be developed in the coming months, the statement added.