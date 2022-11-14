Pakistan and China Agree to Add More Corridors to CPEC

China and Pakistan have agreed to add more corridors to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the Chinese Consul General in Lahore Zhao Shiren, has revealed.

The agreement between the two all-weather friends was reached during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s inaugural official visit to China.

ALSO READ HEC Announces GRE General Training Program for US-Pak Knowledge Corridor

Addressing a seminar over the weekend, the Consul General said that PM Shehbaz’s first official was highly successful. During his visit, both sides vowed to add four more corridors to CPEC. The new corridors will be digital, industrial, green, and health.

When asked about the slow speed of work on CPEC in recent times, the Consul General clarified that no one in either China or Pakistan can be blamed for slowing down work on the CPEC. He, however, assured that the work on CPEC will now pick up the pace.

The Consul General added that both Pakistan and China will reap huge benefits from CPEC, but the former will benefit more from the unprecedented project. Pakistan is in the driving seat while China is only playing the role of facilitator in CPEC.

Notable dignitaries also addressed the seminar. Muhammad Mahdi, a foreign affairs expert, urged all political parties to add a commitment to the CPEC in their manifestos in the coming elections.

When questioned about anti-CPEC propaganda, Mahdi clarified that Pakistan is taking the western world on board. In a recent reception hosted by the US Ambassador to Pakistan, PM Shehbaz assured that Pakistan will join hands with any country that comes forward to help it with CPEC.

He added that China has donated Rs. 30 billion to the victims of unprecedented floods caused by record-breaking monsoon rainfalls this year. This is the biggest donation given by any country to Pakistan.

Jawed Salim Qureshi, who leads an agricultural research organization, called on China for the transfer of technology in the agriculture sector, aiming to improve the yield of cotton, wheat, and maize.

He added that current seeds of different crops are not producing the intended results, demanding that new seeds must be introduced. He also called on businesspersons from both sides to increase bilateral cooperation in the agriculture sector.

Nazeer Hussain, Dr. Amjad Magsi, Dr. Khalid Jalal, Dr. Qais Aslam, Dr. Waheed Ahmed Khan, Tayyab Aijaz Qureshi, Sajjad Mir, Javed Nawaz, Yasir Habib, Dr. Hussain Paracha, and others also addressed the seminar.

Via Dawn