Sindh Police is Developing App to Combat Mobile Theft

Ghulam Nabi Memon, Sindh’s Inspector General of Police (IGP), announced that the provincial police is developing a mobile application for tracking down stolen or snatched phones in partnership with mobile marketing agencies.

He revealed the above while speaking at a conference about technological policing reforms hosted by the Association of Former Inspectors Generals of Police (AFIGP) at the Garden Police Headquarters on Sunday.

The IGP went on to say that the Sindh police had just launched a ‘point me app’ to improve police attendance. He also stated that the procedure of getting a driver’s license has also been made easier through an app.

Additionally, the recently launched ‘Talaash’ app has improved the process of identifying and catching criminals.

The ‘Talaash’ app was launched last month to combat street crime, as it contains a database with the records of 1.5 million criminals, making it easier for police to identify and catch them during a blockade without needing a time-consuming investigation.

The app is also capable of tracking convicts on a bail, as well as identifying fake driver’s licenses and vehicle number plates.

The former IGP of Sindh, Syed Kaleem Imam, is of the opinion that modern technology is an indispensable tool for policing.