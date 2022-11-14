Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s Camera is an Impressive Upgrade Over S22 Ultra [Images]

2023 is right around the corner and so is Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series of flagship phones. The Korean phone maker usually launches its main flagship lineup at the start of the year and that is why the rumor mill has been quite active lately.

We now have camera samples for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra courtesy of notable tipster and industry insider Ice Universe. These camera samples show notable improvement over the current generation’s S22 Ultra. The upgrades were even remarked on by Ice Universe himself, who misses no opportunity to criticize Samsung’s unimpressive generational upgrades.

These images compare zoomed-in photos of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, S22 Ultra, and Google Pixel 7 Pro (left to right). You can take a look at full-quality images on Weibo.

Looking at the camera samples, it is clear that the S23 Ultra is the undisputed winner. It is able to pick up a lot more detail on the pumpkin, despite zooming into it, something which is lacking on the S22 Ultra or the Pixel 7 Pro. The S22 Ultra and Pixel 7 Pro are still able to capture good-quality photos, but they simply do not match up with the S23 Ultra.

As a recap, the S22 Ultra comes with a 108MP main camera, and the Pixel 7 Pro features a 50MP primary unit and the S23 Ultra is expected to come with a class-leading 200MP sensor. Rumor has it that this 200MP camera will be different from the one used on the Moto Edge 30 Ultra or the Xiaomi 12T series, with some unknown improvements.

However, it is worth mentioning that the camera sample above is from an early unit, so the final samples will likely look different. But this is good news for Samsung fans as it leaves room for even further improvement and the company is known to improve camera quality on their flagship phones after launch with OTA updates and patches.