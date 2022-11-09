Samsung Unveils Galaxy Z Flip4 Maison Margiela Edition

Starting December 1, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Maison Margiela Edition will be available in Hong Kong, France, and South Korea, but its price is unknown.
Samsung revealed the Galaxy Z Flip4 Maison Margiela Edition last month as part of its collaboration with Parisian haute couture house Maison Margiela.
According to Samsung, the creation of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Maison Margiela Edition was a “non-conformist” endeavor that seeks to honor Margiela’s innovation and values.
Every element of the phone, from the UX to the accessories and packaging, reflects Margiela’s signature design method.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Maison Margiela Edition is white with a matte finish and includes the French couture house’s décortiqué technique, which exposes the device’s internal circuits through fine, translucent lines.
The limited edition white Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Maison Margiela Edition features a matte silver white frame for “perfect balance.” The Galaxy Z Flip4 in matte silver white features Margiela’s décortiqué technique.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Maison Margiela Edition includes a custom UX design, which includes tailored icons and wallpaper graphics. Margiela’s design elements are also present on the phone’s accessories and packaging.
The Maison Margiela-designed smartphone comes in a case that reveals the device’s shape. It includes two cases, one of which is a leather case that uses the bianchetto technique. The case has a white canvas with four stitches to symbolize anonymity.
According to Samsung, the case has been overpainted to create a unique texture that will change over time, simulating a canvas. The second case includes a reimagined version of Margiela’s iconic numeric coding ring, which is used as a ring holder.
The Galaxy Z Flip4 Maison Margiela Edition will be available in Hong Kong, France, and South Korea beginning December 1, but its price is unknown.