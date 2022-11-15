Govt to Launch Affordable Housing Scheme for Low-Income Citizens

The federal government is considering launching an affordable housing scheme for low-income citizens, Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Works, Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, has revealed.

The secretary made this revelation during a meeting with the delegation of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) that was led by President ICCI, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari.

During the meeting, concerned stakeholders discussed and finalized the arrangements for the biggest real estate exhibition in the country – First International Housing Expo.

The event will be held on 8-11 December at the Jinnah Convention Center in Islamabad. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate the real estate expo.

The exhibition aims to promote the real estate business in the country and ensure affordable housing for citizens. It will be attended by people associated with the real estate and housing industries from all across the country.

Real estate developers, housing societies, real estate consultants, and construction material-related industries will be allotted stalls to showcase their projects.

Following the meeting, the Secretary of Housing and Works noted that the expo will draw national and international investment that will help in reviving economic activities in the country.

ICCI President said that the housing and construction sectors boost economic activities in more than 50 related industries, creating significant employment opportunities.

He also requested the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to alter its building laws as a large number of investors are interested in building skyscrapers in the federal capital. The move will provide the most viable solution to the federal government’s affordable housing plan.