Waqar Zaka Makes Over $7,800 With BitCoin in Just 2 Minutes on Live Video

On November 10th, Waqar Zaka made a stunning prediction on a live video stream that resulted in him making over $7,800 in just two minutes.

Zaka, who is a cryptocurrency financial analyst, correctly predicted that the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the US would result in a bitcoin pump. After the official announcement was made, he quickly created an order that netted him a profit of over $7,805. All of this happened in a video that was streamed live.

This is especially impressive given that he has a history of making correct predictions – On 31st October, he correctly predicted a crypto crash that was expected from November 6th. He had also advised his followers to steer clear of FTX Token (FTT) due to certain concerns which eventually helped him and his followers avoid a major FTT crash earlier this month. Prior to that, he made numerous correct predictions for the month of July.

He makes these predictions on his Facebook Group where his team also teaches the followers about the Metaverse and Web 3.0.

Zaka has become well-known in the local crypto market thanks to his Bitcoin node map with Glass node data sets, which he uses to make highly accurate market predictions about Bitcoin pumps and dumps. Around seven years ago, when digital currencies were barely known in the country, Zaka began sharing his crypto knowledge with the public.