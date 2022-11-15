Honda Starts Reporting BR-V and HR-V Sales Together Like Civic and City

All Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) members have posted their sales figures for October 2022. While the overall sales have increased by a hair, the sales figure a nothing to write home about.

Realizing that, Honda Atlas Car Limited (HACL) has decided to compound the sales figures of BR-V and the newly launched HR-V. Previously, Honda did so with City’s and Civic’s sales figures, which was then adopted by Toyota for Yaris and Corolla and for Hilux and Fortuner.

Last month, the company sold only 54 combined units of HR-V and BR-V, a vast majority of which were BR-V units. Given that HR-V just debuted last month, the SUV will likely start gaining momentum once the company streamlines its production and sales.

Overall Sales

Overall, carmakers (association members only) collectively sold 13,369 vehicles in October 2022, witnessing a month-over-month (MoM) increase of 21%, but a year-over-year (YoY) decrease of 36%.

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) sold 3,374 cars, reporting a 29% MoM increase in sales. Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) sold just 1,425 cars with an 11% MoM decline, while Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) sold 8,003 cars, observing a respectable 33% MoM recovery in sales.

Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited (HNMPL) sold just 486 units in September, recording a 50% MoM decline in sales. Once again, Tucson remained the company’s best seller.

The increase in sales and production in October shows that things are getting better. This is because assemblers have been able to deliver cars since the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) raised import quotas. This made it possible for car companies to get their parts out of the port.

The sales are likely to rise further as automakers continue to adapt to the ongoing operational hurdles.