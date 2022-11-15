Next Generation Suzuki Swift’s Launch Delayed to 2023

Suzuki has delayed the launch of the 2023 Suzuki Swift and will now unveil it in the first half of 2023, seven years after the current model’s launch.

The famous hatchback was to be unveiled in late 2022. However, a recent report from a Japanese automotive news outlet Best Cars claims — without citing a reason — that the launch will take place next year.

Suzuki began testing the new Swift earlier this year. A few photos of a camouflaged test unit caught the internet by storm in July. Although it is well concealed, the images give away key details. The new Swift seemingly follows a similar design language as its predecessor, with smooth body lines and a curved silhouette.

The bonnet has a clamshell design, while the headlights are placed lower and further out on the sides. The remainder looks the same as the current Swift, with a squatted rear end, a downward-sloping roofline, a relatively high beltline, and a hunkered-down stance.

Although not much information is available about the car, speculations suggest that it will likely have a turbocharged 1.4-liter engine. Rumors also indicate that the 2024 Swift will feature hybrid electric and Sports variants. Both will debut a year after the base variant.

Suzuki Swift in Pakistan

Third-gen Swift made its debut in Pakistan earlier this year. Despite its relatively high price, the hatchback became quite popular.

The Pakistani-spec Swift has three variants — a naturally aspirated 1.2-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 83 horsepower (hp) and 113 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. The power goes to the front wheels only via a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox, depending on the variant.

It is one of Pakistan’s most well-equipped subcompact cars with features including six airbags, automatic climate control, smart infotainment unit, backup camera, hill-start assist, etc.

These features warrant a huge price tag, as the new Swift starts from Rs. 3.2 million and goes up to Rs. 3.8 million. However, its features and looks still make it a relatively good value.