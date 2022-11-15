Pakistan Unveils New Kit Ahead of International Football Return After 3 Years [Video]

Pakistan men’s national football team has unveiled its new home kit ahead of its return to international football after a gap of more than three years.

The Men in Green will don the new green jerseys as they enter the field to face Nepal on Wednesday, 16 November at Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Pakistan released a special video on various social media platforms to unveil the brand-new kits.

Check out the video here:

KIT REVEAL 2022/2023 🇵🇰💥 Inspired by stories of Pakistani footballers who have had to fight against all odds to keep their dream alive. This kit pays tribute to every Shaheen who have given their all for the beautiful game ⚽️ Link to the full video:https://t.co/CQ6ki9Iuqh pic.twitter.com/7owfAMHmPU — Pakistan Football Federation (@TheRealPFF) November 15, 2022

This will be Pakistan’s first outing since 2019 when they faced Cambodia in the qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Pakistan lost the match which brought an end to their qualification campaign.

Since then, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) was banned by FIFA for third-party interference which halted all football activities in the country.

Earlier, the women’s team returned to international football as they competed in the SAFF Women’s Football Championship. The Girls in Green created history as they beat the Maldives by 7-0. The men’s team will be looking to register a win in their comeback match as well.