Ronaldo to Face the Heat After Explosive Interview Against Manchester United

Portugal’s superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo has landed himself in hot waters after he criticized Manchester United in an explosive interview with renowned journalist, Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo shared details about the dysfunctionality at Manchester United and criticized the owners, former managers, and the current manager for the way they have run the club over the past decade. Ronaldo stated that ever since the departure of their legendary manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, the club has declined massively and no efforts have been made to revive the club.

He also criticized the current manager, Erik Ten Hag, and revealed that he does not share a good relationship with him. Ronaldo stated that he has not been treated well by the club ever since his return more than a year ago. Ronaldo further stated that he has been made a scapegoat for the poor performances of the club while the full details of behind-the-scenes ongoings at the club have not been revealed to the public.

The explosive interview has been making rounds across social media and has the fans divided. Some fans believe that Ronaldo was well within his rights to give the interview and expose the club, while others criticized the legendary footballer for targeting the current Manchester United boss.

The interview has not sat well with the higher-ups at Manchester United and according to various media reports. They are reportedly contemplating imposing a hefty fine of USD 1 million on the Portuguese superstar. It is also expected that Ronaldo’s contract at Manchester United will be ended with immediate effect.

The 37-year-old is currently with the Portugal squad as they prepare for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup. Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United will be decided once he arrives back at the club at the conclusion of the mega-event.