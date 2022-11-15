Standard Chartered App Now Quicker and Easier to Use With New Feature

One Time Passwords, better known as OTPs, are required by several apps to keep your activity secure through an extra step of verification. But these can also be inconvenient at times, which is why Standard Chartered has changed things around for its banking app with a new update.

ALSO READ Pak-Oman Microfinance Bank to Offer Digital Banking Services

OTPs are usually sent through SMS texts or emails, but often times they never reach users if the app refuses to generate an OTP or if you have a poor cellular connection. Standard Chartered’s banking app has taken this system offline to end this hassle for good.

The banking app has introduced offline PINs which are generated right within the app. This eliminates the need to wait for SMS texts or emails or having to work with an unreliable cellular connection. You simply need to generate an offline PIN at the login screen through an SC Mobile Key.

This Mobile Key can be set up through two-factor authentication via SMS. This key can be used at all times as a safeguard for the app.

Additionally, it will also send you approval notifications if you log in using another device, making it easier to set up the Standard Chartered app on a new phone.

Once you enter your mobile key, you will get a 6-digit offline PIN right within the app. Take a look at the screenshots below to see how this feature works.

Note that offline PINs can only be used for logging into the app right now, it will be available for transactions later. Some apps require you to enter an OTP or additional PINs at multiple points on the app, but this should give Standard Chartered an edge over others.

Make sure your Standard Chartered mobile app is up to date to use this feature. You can do so through the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.