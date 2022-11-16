CDA Issues Final Notice to Azam Swati’s Wife Over Illegal Structures in Farmhouse

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued a final notice to the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati for illegal constructions in the farmhouse.

The notice has been pasted on the wall of Azam Swati’s farmhouse.

The notice states that the illegal structures violate Islamabad Building Regulations 1963 and CDA Building Regulations 2020, and should be demolished within 7 days.

ALSO READ Govt to Launch Affordable Housing Scheme for Low-Income Citizens

Four illegal structures have been identified in the said notice. The notice states that the CDA will take action if the illegal ground floor, double basement, and guard rooms are not removed within seven days.

In the notice issued to Swati’s wife, the CDA has said that if the illegal structures are not demolished, the farmhouse should be vacated after which the authority will seal the farmhouse and demolish the illegal constructions. In this case, the responsibility for any damage will be on the owners.

CDA officials say that for more than 3 years, the authority has sent several notices to Swati’s wife, in which illegal structures were pointed out and she was instructed to demolish them. The Building Control section of CDA had sent a report on these illegal constructions back in November 2018.