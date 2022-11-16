Muslim XI: Top Muslim Footballers to Feature in FIFA World Cup 2022

With the FIFA World Cup 2022 just days away, teams have started arriving in the host country. 32 teams are set to compete against each other for the biggest prize in world football.

The mega event will be played from 20 November to 18 December in Qatar, with the hosts taking on Ecuador in the curtain raiser. This is the first time World Cup is being played in a Muslim country.

In connection with this milestone, ProPakistani has decided to assemble a starting eleven consisting of Muslim players from all the countries taking part in the World Cup.

Here is ProPakistani’s Muslim XI.

Yassine Bounou – GK

Yassine Bounou or Bono plays as a goalkeeper for Morocco. He made his international debut in 2013. So far, Bono has represented Morocco on 45 occasions, keeping 28 clean sheets.

Noussair Mazraoui – RB

Mazraoui is a right-back who also plays for Morocco. He made his international debut in 2018. Since his debut, Mazraoui has played 14 games for Morocco, scoring two goals.

Antonio Rudiger – RCB

Antonio Rudiger is a German international and is a center-back. He made his international debut in 2014. Rudiger has donned the German shirt in 54 matches, scoring two goals.

Kalidou Koulibaly – LCB

Kalidou Koulibaly plays as a center-back for Senegal. He made his international debut in 2015. Koulibaly has played 64 games for Senegal. He was instrumental in helping his country lift the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations against Egypt.

Achraf Hakimi – LB

Achraf Hakimi also represents Morocco. Predominantly a right-back, Hakimi is equally lethal on the left side. He made his international debut in 2016. Since his debut, Hakimi has played for Morocco 53 times and scored 8 goals.

Thomas Partey – CM

Thomas Partey anchors the midfield for Ghana. He first represented Ghana in 2016. Overall, Partey has featured for the national side 40 times, scoring 13 goals.

Partey converted to Islam this year in March at a mosque in London. In June, it was reported that he had changed his name to Yakubu. However, he still remains Thomas Partey for legal and professional reasons.

Granit Xhaka – LCM

Granit Xhaka plays as a midfielder for Switzerland. He donned the Swiss jersey for the first time in 2011. Xhaka has made 106 international appearances and scored 12 goals.

Ilkay Gundogan – RCM

Ilkay Gundogan is a German international. He made his international debut in 2011. Gundogan has represented Germany in 62 and scored 16 goals.

Sadio Mane – LW

Sadio Mane plays as a left-winger for Senegal. He made his international debut in 2012. So far, Mane has played 93 games for Senegal, bagging 34 goals.

Mane had a stellar 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, helping Senegal to its first continental triumph. He scored the winning penalty in the final of the tournament. He scored three and assisted two goals, clinching the player of the tournament award.

Eden Hazard – RW

Eden Hazard plays as a winger for Belgium. He is equally threatening on both flanks. He made his international debut in 2008. Hazard has played 122 matches for Belgium and scored 33 goals.

Karim Benzema – ST

Karim Benzema plays as a striker for France. He first donned the France jersey in 2007. He remained suspended from the national side between 2015 and 2021. He was recalled to the France team in last year. Despite missing several years of international football, Benzema has featured 97 times for France, scoring 37 goals.

This Muslim XI is 🔥🔥🔥 Which players are you looking forward to in the #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022? pic.twitter.com/GfxawoevXp — ProSports (@prosports_pk) November 16, 2022

