Pakistan Army Drone Mysteriously Crashes Near Lahore’s Orange Line

A small remote-controlled (RC) drone belonging to the Pakistan Army has mysteriously crashed near the Orange Line terminal in the Thokar Niaz Baig area of Lahore.

According to the details, locals in the surrounding areas are concerned that the crashed drone may have been carrying explosives, which could have risked their lives.

Furthermore, the authorities have not confirmed the cause of its suspected collapse.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have seized the military drone and are inspecting it, while the Pakistan Army’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), has yet to release a statement about the incident.

Earlier in September, a Pakistan Army helicopter crashed during a flight operation close to the Khost region of Balochistan, which martyred six army personnel.

In this regard, ISPR also issued a statement and confirmed the tragedy that resulted in the deaths of six army personnel including two majors near Khost in the Harnai area of the province.

“All six personnel on board, including two pilots, have embraced shahadat,” the ISPR stated.