The Last Ride: Gen Bajwa Pays Farewell Visits to PMA and Baloch Regiment

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, paid farewell visits to Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul and Baloch Regimental Centre (BRC) Abbottabad on Tuesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lt. General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, greeted the COAS.

Furthermore, COAS presented a floral wreath and offered fateha at the Martyrs’ Monument. He also spoke with the PMA cadets and officers.

During his speech, he praised the Pakistan Army’s flagship training facility for its very high standards and commitment to producing future leaders. He advised the young cadets to achieve professional excellence.

Later, COAS visited BRC, where Chief of General Staff, Lt. General Azhar Abbas, welcomed him. The Army Chief met with the serving and former military personnel and paid honor to their sacrifices.

Earlier, COAS also visited Sialkot and Mangla Garrisons as part of his farewell visits to the different wings of the Pakistan Army.

He interacted with the garrisons’ senior military command and addressed the troops stationed there. He praised both garrisons for their outstanding achievements in military operations and natural disasters.

During his speech, he urged the military men to continue serving the country with the same zeal, despite persistent internal and external challenges.

Note here that COAS will retire in the last week of this month. He was appointed to this position in November 2016 for a three-year tenure. In addition, he received an extension for another three years in August 2019.