Punjab to Announce Intermediate Annual Exams Results Tomorrow

Punjab’s Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) are set to announce the results of the first annual examinations for class 11 (Intermediate part I) tomorrow.

According to the details, all provincial BISEs, including Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, and Sahiwal, will publish results at 10 AM on Thursday.

The annual exams of class 11 began on 6 July and ended on 26 July. Class 12 exams were conducted between 19 June and 4 July, and its results were announced on 20 October this year.

Also, class 9 annual exams were taken from 26 May to 10 June, and its results were declared on 19 September. Class 10 annual exams started on 10 May and concluded on 25 May, and its results were published on 31 August.