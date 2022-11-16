Iftikhar Ahmed’s Untold Story Proves He Has a Heart of Gold

Pakistani cricketer Iftikhar Ahmad earned praise from the fans after his cousin revealed that the hard-hitting batter built a cricket ground in his village to promote young talent.

ALSO READ Ireland Creates History to Clinch Women’s T20I Series Against Pakistan

Middle-order batter Iftikhar Ahmad nicknamed as ‘Chacha‘ has received a mixed response from cricket fans since his inclusion in the national side. However, his cousin recently shared an untold story to put light on Iftikhar Ahmad’s efforts for the promotion of cricket at the local level which attracted appreciation from the fans.

Iftikhar Ahmad’s cousin told that the cricketer comes from a rural area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where children have few facilities to shine their talent. As soon as he became a prominent name in the domestic circuit, Iftikhar made sure children of his village also had the chance to compete at the level he was at.

He also told that the cricket field serves as a hub for players to develop their skills as well as a source of entertainment for the locals who gather there to watch cricket.

ALSO READ Pakistani Superstars to Take Part in Bangladesh Premier League