Breathtaking Scenes From Skardu as Snow Meets Desert [Videos]

Skardu is home to some of the most beautiful landscapes in the world, making it a major tourism, trekking, and expedition spot in Pakistan.

One of those landscapes is a high-altitude desert, the Cold Desert or ‘Katpana Desert.’ It is one of the world’s highest deserts, rising 2,226 meters (7,303 feet) above sea level.

ALSO READ Deputy Commissioner Dismissed From Service for Embezzling Nearly Rs. 2 Billion

Furthermore, it also contains massive sand dunes that are occasionally covered with snow during the winter. It is that time of the year when the desert is blanketed with snow, transforming it into a winter paradise.

Here is a collection of cinematic shots capturing the beautiful snowy season in the Cold Desert:





Climate of Skardu

Skardu’s climate is chilly and semi-arid. Its summer climate is mitigated by its mountainous setting, and the strong heat of lowland Pakistan does not reach there.

In addition, mountains obstruct the summer monsoon, which reduces the chances of rainfall. However, these mountains cause harsh winters. During the April-October tourist season, temperatures in Skardu range between 27 °C and 8 °C.

ALSO READ Govt to Offer Duty and Tax Concessions to Increase Production of Electric motorcycles

About Cold Desert

Although the desert extends from the Khaplu Valley (Pakistan) to Nubra in Indian-occupied Ladakh, its largest portion is found in Skardu and Shigar Valley, both of which are in Pakistan. The most popular part of the desert for tourists is located near Skardu Airport.